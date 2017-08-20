Box office update: “Hitman’s Bodyguard” made $21 million over the weekend and finished at number 1. That’s a very soft number 1. The only reason it did that well wasn’t from reviews– they were bad– but it’s a kind of Marvel Comics reunion of Deadpool– Ryan Reynolds– and Nick Fury– Sam Jackson. Unfortunately, their super powers were lacking. “Hitman” at least wasn’t suicidal.

“Logan Lucky” has a 93 on Rotten Tomatoes. But it’s DOA with $8 million for the weekend. Come on people– go see a terrific heist movie. What’s wrong? What’s wrong is NO MARKETING. No publicity. No appearances on talk shows. No buzz. Jeez Louise. Why bother? Now Steven Soderbergh with will retire again. I sure hope not.

The good news: “Girls Trip” is the only comedy of 2017 to cross the $100 million line. Mucho congrats. Universal has a franchise now. Two sequels– why not? A Boys Trip? Boys and Girls Trip? Keep em coming.