Tom Arnold to James Woods on Twitter Over Misleading Photo: “You’re looking for an ass-kicking, old man”
Actor James Woods sent out a fake news photo of protesters at a march. Actor Tom Arnold responded quickly: “You know damn well this picture isn’t from Boston or America or even this year. You are begging for an ass kicking old man.”
You know damn well this picture isn’t from Boston or America or even this year. You are begging for an ass kicking old man. https://t.co/AUM05lpoOT
— Tom Arnold (@TomArnold) August 19, 2017
#Antifa The nails in the ends of their weapons are for stabbing police horses as well as anybody they remotely disagree with. #HateGroup pic.twitter.com/NU66Oub8UA
— James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) August 19, 2017