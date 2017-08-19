Home Celebrity Tom Arnold to James Woods on Twitter Over Misleading Photo: “You’re looking...

Actor James Woods sent out a fake news photo of protesters at a march. Actor Tom Arnold responded quickly: “You know damn well this picture isn’t from Boston or America or even this year. You are begging for an ass kicking old man.”

