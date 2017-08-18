Just as I suspected, Miley Cyrus has done a full 180. She’s dropped the NC-17 career turn that earned her points with “Wrecking Ball.” She’s just released the title track from her new album called “Younger Now.”

Miley has returned to G rated fluff, a little bland and inoffensive, after her dark period of put on lasciviousness. The “Younger Now” album even features a duet with Dolly Parton. During this wild period, Miley published explicit pictures of herself, announced she was gender fluid, outsmoked Snoop Dogg, and Twerked herself into a frenzy.

But one look at “Younger Now” and you can see she’s taken a wrecking ball to all that came before. Now more Dead Petz (her interesting free music release). No more naked pictures with Terry Richardson.

This video– maybe Miley is integrating Hannah Montana with her blue period. Where’s that tongue, Miley?

But the Cyrus family is not finished with sending out a little raunch. Miley’s younger sister Noah, age 17, has an album coming out called “NC-17.” It features a track called “We Are F***ed.” Except without the asterisks. Keepin’ it classy.

But it sure seems like Miley has been somehow kidnapped and re-programmed by the Hemsworth she’s with and maybe her family. She has a look on her face that indicates “hostage.” I just feel like she’s going to appear on some live show, start up with a lasso and this new song, and suddenly stick the tongue out, jump on the wrecking ball, and Twerk her heart out.

Miley. come back!