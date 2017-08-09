Glen Campbell will always be gentle on our minds. But when he died yesterday, sales of his music went through the roof. He’s taking up most of the top slots on Amazon and iTunes.

According to BuzzAngle Music, Campbell’s digital album sales rose 13,665% on Tuesday August 8 – 46% of those sales are from the 20 Greatest Hits album and 24% from the Greatest Hits album.

Additionally, Glen Campbell’s song sales rose 6,652% on Tuesday August 8 and song streams rose 902% on Tuesday August 8.

Death is good for music sales, sadly. Linkin Park sales have been through the roof since Chester Bennington died. Linkin Park, as usual, accounts for the only act from Warner Bros. on the charts.

The top 5 Glen Campbell songs sold on Tuesday :

Wichita Lineman

Rhinestone Cowboy

Gentle On My Mind

By the Time I Get to Phoenix

Galveston