Rob Reiner throws his hat in the Oscar ring this November with “LBJ” starring Woody Harrelson as Lyndon Johnson and Jennifer Jason Leigh as Lady Byrd. The film comes from Castle Rock and Electric Entertainment. I’m a little surprised it clocks in at an anemic sounding 98 minutes but maybe there’s wit in brevity. Of course Bryan Cranston covered this ground in “All the Way” and received a Tony, an Emmy, and a Golden Globe, so Woody has his work cut out for him. But it looks good, and fingers are crossed.