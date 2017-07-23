It looks like the honeymoon isn’t over. Sources say Joe Manganiello has persuaded his wife, Sofia Vergara, to make a movie with him. The pair will star in “Stano,” about a young rising star ball player with the Yankees who lands himself in prison for a terrible accident.

When Stano gets out of prison after 17 years of being behind bars and trying to stay alive, he returns to society and the love of his life– Vergara.

It’s the first time the Modern Family star and the True Blood star have made a live action movie together. The only problem for Vergara is that she’ll be shooting Modern Family at the same time. But something tells me after 10 years, Sofia will get the sitcom to shoot around her.