The rats are jumping from Donald Trump’s sinking ship.

Last night his personal lawyer in the Russia investigations, Marc Kasowitz, called it quits.

Now the New York Times is reporting Sean Spicer, the worst presidential spokesman ever, has resigned his post.

Melissa McCarthy is up for an Emmy award for playing “Spicy” on “Saturday Night Live.” It was the single funniest performance on TV in years.

Spicer allowed himself to be a figure of public ridicule thanks to Trump. Late yesterday, Trump put Anthony Scaramucci in charge of communications, basically forcing Spicer out. That’s what Spicer got for his loyalty.

Spicer should write a book if he didn’t sign a non disclosure. He could make millions if he told the truth.