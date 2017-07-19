Julia Roberts is throwing in the towel on movies.

Once the queen of the Big Screen and box office, Roberts is facing the same dilemma of a lot of actresses between ages 50 and 60. There are no roles.

So Roberts has made a deal with Amazon for a series with a two season commitment. “Homecoming” will be created by Sam Esmail of “Mr. Robot” fame.

Roberts also has a series in development at HBO.

Isabella Rossellini said in a recent interview that there is no work for actresses from age 45 to 60. They’re too young to be ingenues and not old enough to play grand dames. Roberts, who turns 50 in October, hasn’t had a hit movie in eons.

Roberts’ last feature film was the dud “Money Monster.” She had an Oscar nomination for “August: Osage County” four years ago. But her heyday of top-lining hits was in the ’90s and ended with “Erin Brockovich” in 2000. Commercials and real estate have kept her going.

“Homecoming” sounds promising. Esmail is the guy right now. Look forward to seeing what they put together.