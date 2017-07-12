Well, that’s it.

Rupert Murdoch’s conservative, right wing tabloid has turned on Donald Trump. In an editorial the paper calls the President’s son Donald Jr. “an idiot.” That’s the headline: “Donald Trump Jr. is an idiot.” It’s signed The Post Editorial Board.

You’re seeing the influence of James and Lachlan Murdoch, the sons and runners of the Post. Even they are cutting ties with the lying, abetting Trump family.

They call him “criminally stupid.”

To say this episode of the Trump Nightmare Presidency has gone badly is to say the least. The Post has put it most succinctly.

And Donald, if they’re not on your side, who is? Fox News will follow suit if the Murdoch sons have their way.

The days of Roger Ailes, Bill O’Reilly, Col Allan- are over. Even Sean Hannity can’t save you now.