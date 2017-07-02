Donald Trump continues to dig his own grave with historians. Every day he offers more evidence of mental instability and an inability to be a statesman. He is a small man, with small hands, and a small mind. He actually posted this video himself, to his Twitter account. He thinks it’s funny. He doesn’t realize that historians will skewer him. He will never be taken seriously, even if he stays in office for eight years (god forbid). His lackeys and sick puppets will be writing the story of his presidency. It will be done by scholars and “real” journalists– not Fox News, not Sinclair media, not Dinesh D’Souza. They will accurately portray him as a man not in control of his faculties, in the darkest period of the American presidency.