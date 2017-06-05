EXCLUSIVE The casting call for Cuba Gooding Jr.’s directorial debut calls for nudity, so let’s hope it’s a sexy movie and not dismemberment or something.

“Louisiana Caviar” is the title of the film, to be directed by Gooding and starring him and Famke Janssen. Shooting starts at the end of this month for four weeks in the humid state. Hilary Shor, Steve Straka, Peter Toumbekis and Anjul Nigam are producing.

The story: Gooding plays Rodney, a former boxing champ now a nightclub bouncer, who gets mixed up in a thriller involving a sex tape. The screenplay is by Eitan Gorlin and Owen Templeton.

It’s about time Cuba made his directing debut. And now he’s got time as he waits to start Ryan Murphy’s “American Horror Story” about Hurricane Katrina.