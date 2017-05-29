Yes, the stars must eat. Even the thin ones like a good meal!

Debra Messing spotted dining at Soho hotspot Mamo after a party there celebrating her cover of “Haute Living” magazine. Mamo is the New York outpost of Cannes movie star eatery Michelangelo. Clint Eastwood and all the big stars hid out there this year…

Mick Jagger spotted at Amaranth restaurant in New York with his girlfriend. The pair, with Jagger’s bodyguards, were seen enjoying angel hair pasta, roasted chicken and a flourless chocolate cake. Mick was strangely NOT in Cannes. This year he skipped Johnny Pigozzi’s annual lunch and Charles Finch’s dinner to stay in New York. The parties have become like “Groundhog Day.”

Hugh Jackman has been filming his P.T. Barnum movie so he needed to get that circus feeling. So he went to Times Square and was spotted dining at Bobby Van’s steak house. Tom Thumb was nowhere in sight!

Television health expert Dr. Oz looking for healthy Italian food, spotted in the 8-story Atrium at Il Gattopardo on West 54th St.

“The Americans” actor Matthew Rhys, Swizz Beatz, and artists Dustin Yellin and Jose Parla spotted at Il Gattopardo attending an event held by Master & Dynamic, MoMA and Dom Perignon. Master & Dynamic makes the best luxe headphones known to man.

Country star and Trump performer Toby Keith was spotted dining at the new Bobby Van’s on Central Park South two nights in a row. We won’t hold it against the restaurant, which also welcomes Resistors!