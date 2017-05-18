Little Steven and the Disciples of Soul Get Their Love on the Wrong Side of Town (Listen)
Friday (tomorrow) brings the first album by Little Steven and the Disciples of Soul in a generation. You know Steve van Zandt from the E Street Band. We also know him from his own solo career for furthering the career of Southside Johnny and the Asbury Jukes.
On “Soulfire,” the new album, the Disciples cover a couple of Southside songs written by van Zandt including “I Don’t Want to Go Home” and “Love on the Wrong Side of Town.” The latter was co-written with a guy named Bruce Springsteen. When Little Steven told me was making this new album, I asked if that song would be on it. “No,” he answered and shook his head. His beautiful and smart wife, Maureen, said, “It’s my favorite song. I don’t know why it’s not there.”
I agreed. “Love on the Wrong Side of Town” has long been a favorite of mine. It’s almost a “perfect” rock-pop-soul song. (I often wish Ronnie Spector had recorded it. Steven once recorded her on Billy Joel’s “Say Goodbye to Hollywood” with the E Street Band. It’s on my Desert Island Discs list.) I said, “Steven, I won’t write about the album unless you record that song.” I was kidding, of course.
A few months later, I was told the recording had been done. That I might have had a 5% influence makes me very happy. I love this song. And I love the album. As Southside Johnny sang on another favorite song, “This time it’s for real.”
Take it to the beach, the pool, the picnic. I will have “Soulfire” blaring from my car all summer. What a treat!
bonus live version