Miley Cyrus’s edgy period is over. She’s put away the wrecking ball and the dead petz, all the out there music that was making her so interesting. Her new single “Malibu” is very dull, it’s all about getting back together with a Hemsworth, running around the beach in Malibu. Well. She’s back to Hannah Montana. It’s probably for the best. No more nude photo shoots with Terry Richardson. It’s all Russell Stover candy now, and Hallmark cards. God bless. She still has a great voice.