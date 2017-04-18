Back in January Uma Thurman skipped a court hearing over custody of daughter Luna with ex-fiancee Arki Busson. The reason given was that she was in a play reading.

Well, she settled the custody and now she’s doing the play. I’m told Thurman will make her Broadway debut this fall in “The Parisian Woman,” written by Beau Willimon, the man behind “House of Cards.”

“Parisian Woman” is a political comedy no doubt in the vein of Willimon’s George Clooney movie “Ides of March” from a few seasons ago. Details are still sketchy. Director and casting to come…

Past Oscar, Emmy and Golden Globe nominee Thurman meantime has two movies in the can including “The War with Grandpa,” starring Robert DeNiro, and two more going into production.