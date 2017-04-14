Four decades after the “Star Wars” saga began, the next film– coming in December– will close the best known chapter.

Executive producer Kathleen Kennedy confirmed today in an interview with ABC (conveniently owned by Disney) that Carrie Fisher will make her final appearance as Princess (General) Leia in “Star Wars: The Last Jedi” coming December 15th.

With Harrison Ford’s Han Solo murdered in “The Force Awakens,” and Mark Hamill’s Luke Skywalker evidently the actual last Jedi, that means this episode of the epic space opera will bring to an end the original trio of beloved characters.

Fisher’s brother, Todd, had said earlier in the week that he’d agreed to let LucasFilms use his sister’s likeness in Chapter 9, the film that follows “Last Jedi.” But Kennedy said Todd Fisher “was probably confused” and that Carrie– who died suddenly and tragically in December– would not be in that film. “We’ll see a lot of Carrie in Episode 8,” Kennedy said.

This is best for everyone. When “Star Wars” resumes in Chapter 9 it should be with all new characters, or at least the ones who’ve been developed contemporaneously– the ones played by Oscar Isaac, Daisy Ridley and John Boyega. Forty years is a long time — maybe the longest- for a movie series to run.

The original “Star Wars” opened on May 25, 1977.

Here’s the new teaser for “The Last Jedi”:

