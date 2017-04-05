On Facebook, Alec Baldwin goes after HarperCollins, publisher of his “Nevertheless” memoir. Hah hah. They’re going to love this. I bold faced the good part.

Welcome to the NEVERTHELESS Facebook page. This site presents me, and the reader as well, the opportunity to read supplemental material that did not make it into the original edition of my memoir, either due to the publisher’s deadline, the perceived flow of the book or the author’s poor memory.

Also, the published edition contains SEVERAL typos and errors which I was more than a little surprised to see. The editors at Harper Collins were, I imagine, too busy to do a proper and forensic edit of the material. Therefore, the first posting here, in the coming weeks, will be an index of corrections and amendments to the text in order to bring it more in line with my original intent.

After I post those corrections, I will offer essays on film, politics, actors/ actresses and anything else that I did not address in the original book. Maybe even entire chapters that did not reveal themselves earlier on.

Also, I will post several more photographs from my collection. The book does appear to be a bit lean in that department!

Now, my first correction/ amendment:

When I write that I am “in love” with Megan Mulalley or Kate McKinnon or Tina Fey, I mean that I am in love with their talent. As a happily married man who wants to stay that way (ahem), I wanted to clarify that.

Many thanks,

Alec