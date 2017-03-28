Poor Adele!

She’s very tired. She just told a New Zealand audience this week: “I may not tour again.”

Trust me: Adele will tour again. A lot.

On her current tour, Adele has grossed $168 million. In June she’s playing four sold out shows at Wembley Arena in London. That’s like 50,000 people.

Adele’s tour ends July 2nd, which will bring to an end the promotion for her Grammy winning “25” album. Then she will take a long break, which will cause a lot of stories like “Where is Adele?” and “When is her next album”? But since Adele’s albums so far have been 19, 21, and 25, we can surmise 31 is next, in three years.

And will she tour for it? She told the NZ audience: “The only reason I’ve toured is you. I’m not sure if touring is my bag.”

That’s not the only reason.