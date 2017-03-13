Heinz ketchup is using the ad campaign created for them by fictional characters on “Mad Men.” Remember when Don Draper pitched his Heinz campaign? You know that Don is not a real person. But now Heinz, the real company, is using Don’s campaign in 2017 in real life.

“Pass the Heinz” was obviously developed by Matthew Weiner, the creator of “Mad Men,” and his writers. The episode aired originally in April 2013. Anselmo Ramos of an agency called David (just David) told Ad Age that they watched the episode and decided that was the best campaign they could come up with.