Happy Birthday Neil Sedaka! Listen to “The Immigrant,” His Very Timely Song from the 1970s
Neil Sedaka is 78 today. Happy Birthday, Neil!
Sedaka wrote “The Immigrant” when John Lennon was having issues with his citizenship in the 1970s. I always loved this song (I never knew this was the title.) Listen to it now. “The Immigrant” has never been more timely.
And of course, thanks, Neil for “Laughter in the Rain,” “Solitaire,” “Breaking Up is Hard to Do” and all the others. You should be in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. You’re in our Hall of Fame!
Harbors opened their arms to the young searching foreigner
Come to live in the light of the beacon of liberty
Planes and open skies, billboards would advertise
Was it anything like that when you arrived
Dreamboats carry the future to the heart of America
People were waiting in line for a place by the river
It was a time when strangers were welcome here
Music would play, they tell me the days were sweet and clear
It was a sweeter tune and there was so much room that people could come from everywhere
Now he arrives with his hopes and his heart set on miracles
Come to marry his fortune with a hand full of promises
To find they’ve closed the door, they don’t want him anymore
Isn’t anymore to go around
Turning away he remembers he once heard
A legend that spoke of a mystical magical land called America
There was a time when strangers were welcome here
Music would play, they tell me the days were sweet and clear
It was a sweeter tune and there was so much room that people could come from everywhere
There was a time when strangers were welcome here
Music would play, they tell me the days were sweet and clear
There was a time when strangers were welcome here
Music would play, they tell me the days were sweet and clear
Songwriters: Neil Sedaka / Phil Cody
