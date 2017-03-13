Neil Sedaka is 78 today. Happy Birthday, Neil!

Sedaka wrote “The Immigrant” when John Lennon was having issues with his citizenship in the 1970s. I always loved this song (I never knew this was the title.) Listen to it now. “The Immigrant” has never been more timely.

And of course, thanks, Neil for “Laughter in the Rain,” “Solitaire,” “Breaking Up is Hard to Do” and all the others. You should be in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. You’re in our Hall of Fame!

Harbors opened their arms to the young searching foreigner

Come to live in the light of the beacon of liberty

Planes and open skies, billboards would advertise

Was it anything like that when you arrived

Dreamboats carry the future to the heart of America

People were waiting in line for a place by the river

It was a time when strangers were welcome here

Music would play, they tell me the days were sweet and clear

It was a sweeter tune and there was so much room that people could come from everywhere

Now he arrives with his hopes and his heart set on miracles

Come to marry his fortune with a hand full of promises

To find they’ve closed the door, they don’t want him anymore

Isn’t anymore to go around

Turning away he remembers he once heard

A legend that spoke of a mystical magical land called America

There was a time when strangers were welcome here

Music would play, they tell me the days were sweet and clear

It was a sweeter tune and there was so much room that people could come from everywhere

There was a time when strangers were welcome here

Music would play, they tell me the days were sweet and clear

There was a time when strangers were welcome here

Music would play, they tell me the days were sweet and clear



Songwriters: Neil Sedaka / Phil Cody

The Immigrant lyrics © Sony/ATV Music Publishing LLC