“Money,” Cyndi Lauper sings, “money changes everything.”

Indeed. So I hear that Crosby, Stills, Nash, AND Neil Young– all of whom hate each other and have publicly slagged one another off– are considering a mega reunion tour.

That’s right. It’s Deja Vu all over again. Why, why, why? Our House is not a very happy house. Nash and Young have been hobbled financially by massive divorce settlements. They each parted from 30 year- plus marriages in the last couple of years.

Plus Neil has that whole Pono disaster. He’s had to have lost a ton on manufacturing a portable music player no one wanted, and looks like a Toblerone candy bar. The PonoMusic site still says “Under Construction.” Meantime, Neil’s campaign for uncompressed streaming and downloading has already been realized by HDTracks.com, Tidal, and even Spotify is jumping in.

When would this tour take place? It could be early this summer, but my guess is beginning after Labor Day. Stills has dates booked with ex flame Judy Collins for August. Plus, if they get this right, CSNY could be part of the next Desert Trip at Coachella come October. (Remember, you read that here first.)

They will have to get over all the nasty things they’ve said about each other. But, you know, for the right price, they can have that magic wand from “Men in Black” erase all that. Plenty of acts have toured without speaking to each other off stage. (See: The Police, Simon & Garfunkel, and so on.)

And think of the ancillaries: live album, some kind of video special, pay-for-view, etc. This is the year to do it, too. No one’s getting any younger.