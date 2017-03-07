(Watch) “Curb Your Enthusiasm” Director Tweets He Doesn’t Remember This Episode
Robert Weide directed all the episodes of Larry David’s beloved “Curb Your Enthusiasm.” But he Tweeted today he doesn’t remember this one. Today Donald Trump burst in on a White House tour and wound up right under the official portrait of Hillary Clinton, who would be president now if….Well, anyway, this is how it turned out:
Episode 2017: The Painting pic.twitter.com/cUykxUM5ZM
— Colin Jones (@colinjones) March 7, 2017