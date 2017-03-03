Jennifer Hudson told me a couple of weeks ago she had a new single coming called “Remember Me.” Last night it dropped as a surprise release. “Remember Me” was written with Jennifer and Jamie Hartman, who co-wrote the big hit “Human” for the Rag n Bone Man. This could be Jennifer’s “Hello,” full of drama and gospel. (I just wish it had a big fade out ending.) Jennifer has the BEST voice of any singer in her generation. It’s time for a huge hit. Can’t wait to hear this on the radio. Come on Z100. We need some soul!