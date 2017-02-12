In what is likely to be the deal at our Academy Awards, “La La Land” has swept the British BAFTAs.

Damien Chazelle has won Best Director, Emma Stone has Best Actress, and the movie’s music has won as well. “La La Land” is Best Picture as well.

Best Actor went to Casey Affleck, Supporting Actress went to Viola Davis for “Fences,” and in a nice surprise, Dev Patel won Best Supporting Actor for “Lion.”

Kenneth Lonergan won Best Original Screenplay for “Manchester.” “Lion” won Best Adapted Screenplay. Ava Duvernay’s “13th” won Best Documentary. “I Daniel Blake” was Best British Film.