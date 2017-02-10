Call it Fifty Shades of Disaster.

The sequel to “Fifty Shades of Gray,” called “Fifty Shades Darker,” is a critical bust. So far only 9% of critics on Roten Tomatoes have had anything good to say about it. The Jamie Dornan-Dakota Johnson tie down has 75 negative reviews and 7 good ones.

At the box office this weekend, “Darker” will be lucky to finish 3rd behind”The LEGO Batman Movie” and “John Wick 2” with Keanu Reeves. Also releasing today David Oyelow and Rosamund Pike in “United Kingdom.” All three of those films have ratings 80 or higher.

At this rate, if there is another “Fifty” movie it will likely go straight to a TV platform or VOD. And who knows if Dornan or Johnson will even do it. The novelty of E.L. James’s crap novel has passed. And with James getting final cut–which I reported last week– no movie director will want to pick up the last handcuff.