Mel Gibson’s Big Comeback: A D List Movie from the Director of “Bone Tomahawk”
This is who will work with Mel Gibson now that “Hollywood has forgiven him.”
Gibson has signed to make “Dragged Across Concrete,” an independently financed D movie written and directed by Craig Zahler.
He’s the Oscar winning director 0f– no, whoops! —
Zahler is the directed of “Bone Tomahawk.” You may recall “Bone Tomahawk.” Can’t remember?That’s because it made $481,525 at the box office, but it was a DVD hit with over $3.3 million in sales.
Zahler just wrapped “Brawl in Cellblock 99” with Don Johnson, star of the 1980s show “Miami Vice.” That Craig Zahler. He’s currently prepping “Puppet Master: The Littlest Reich.” That movie is described on the IMDB thusly:
follows a recently divorced young man who discovers a mint condition Blade doll in his deceased brother’s closet and plans to sell the toy at a convention in Oregon celebrating the 30th anniversary of the infamous Toulon Murders. All hell breaks loose during the auction when a strange force animates all of the puppets throughout the convention, setting them on a bloody killing spree.
Vaughn co-starred in Gibson’s “Hacksaw Ridge.”
Will the new movie be violent? I was going to put up a clip from the end of “Bone Tomahawk.” But it was too disgusting. If you want to, you can find it.