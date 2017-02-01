This is who will work with Mel Gibson now that “Hollywood has forgiven him.”

Gibson has signed to make “Dragged Across Concrete,” an independently financed D movie written and directed by Craig Zahler. He’s the Oscar winning director 0f– no, whoops! —

Zahler is the directed of “Bone Tomahawk.” You may recall “Bone Tomahawk.” Can’t remember?That’s because it made $481,525 at the box office, but it was a DVD hit with over $3.3 million in sales.

Zahler just wrapped “Brawl in Cellblock 99” with Don Johnson, star of the 1980s show “Miami Vice.” That Craig Zahler. He’s currently prepping “Puppet Master: The Littlest Reich.” That movie is described on the IMDB thusly:

follows a recently divorced young man who discovers a mint condition Blade doll in his deceased brother’s closet and plans to sell the toy at a convention in Oregon celebrating the 30th anniversary of the infamous Toulon Murders. All hell breaks loose during the auction when a strange force animates all of the puppets throughout the convention, setting them on a bloody killing spree.

Vaughn co-starred in Gibson’s “Hacksaw Ridge.”

Will the new movie be violent? I was going to put up a clip from the end of “Bone Tomahawk.” But it was too disgusting. If you want to, you can find it.