Donald Trump’s immigration ban and the embarrassment of what’s happened this weekend are being called out live on the Screen Actors Guild Awards. Julia Louis Dreyfus just called the ban un American and read the Writers Guild West statement denouncing it. Emcee Ashton Kutcher also referenced the detainees.

Keep refreshing….

SAG Award winners in bold:

ENSEMBLE

Captain Fantastic

Fences

Hidden Figures

Manchester

Moonlight

ACTOR

Casey Affleck

Andrew Garfield Hacksaaw

Ryan Gosling

Viggo Mortensen

Denzel Washington

ACTRESS

Amy Adams

Emily Blunt

Natalie Portman

Emma Stone

Meryl Streep

SUPPORTING ACTOR

Mahershala Ali

Jeff Bridges

Hugh Grant

Lucas Hedges

Dev Patel

SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Viola Davis

Naomie Harris

Nicole Kidman

Octavia Spencer

Michelle Williams

TELEVISION PROGRAMS

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series

RIZ AHMED / Nasir “Naz” Khan – “THE NIGHT OF” (HBO)

STERLING K. BROWN / Christopher Darden – “THE PEOPLE V. O.J. SIMPSON: AMERICAN CRIME STORY” (FX Networks)

BRYAN CRANSTON / President Lyndon B. Johnson – “ALL THE WAY” (HBO)

JOHN TURTURRO / John Stone – “THE NIGHT OF” (HBO)

COURTNEY B. VANCE / Johnnie Cochran – “THE PEOPLE V. O.J. SIMPSON: AMERICAN CRIME STORY” (FX Networks)

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series

BRYCE DALLAS HOWARD / Lacie – “BLACK MIRROR” (Netflix)

FELICITY HUFFMAN / Leslie Graham – “AMERICAN CRIME” (ABC)

AUDRA McDONALD / Billie Holiday – “LADY DAY AT EMERSON’S BAR & GRILL” (HBO)

SARAH PAULSON / Marcia Clark – “THE PEOPLE V. O.J. SIMPSON: AMERICAN CRIME STORY” (FX Networks)

KERRY WASHINGTON / Anita Hill – “CONFIRMATION” (HBO)

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series

STERLING K. BROWN / Randall Pearson – “THIS IS US” (NBC)

PETER DINKLAGE / Tyrion Lannister – “GAME OF THRONES” (HBO)

JOHN LITHGOW / Winston Churchill – “THE CROWN” (Netflix)

RAMI MALEK / Elliot Alderson – “MR. ROBOT” (USA Network)

KEVIN SPACEY / Frank Underwood – “HOUSE OF CARDS” (Netflix)

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series

MILLIE BOBBY BROWN / Eleven – “STRANGER THINGS” (Netflix)

CLAIRE FOY / Queen Elizabeth II – “THE CROWN” (Netflix)

THANDIE NEWTON / Maeve Millay – “WESTWORLD” (HBO)

WINONA RYDER / Joyce Byers – “STRANGER THINGS” (Netflix)

ROBIN WRIGHT / Claire Underwood – “HOUSE OF CARDS” (Netflix)

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series

ANTHONY ANDERSON / Andre Johnson – “BLACK-ISH” (ABC)

TITUSS BURGESS / Titus Andromedon – “UNBREAKABLE KIMMY SCHMIDT” (Netflix)

TY BURRELL / Phil Dunphy – “MODERN FAMILY” (ABC)

WILLIAM H. MACY / Frank Gallagher – “SHAMELESS” (Showtime)

JEFFREY TAMBOR / Maura Pfefferman – “TRANSPARENT” (Amazon)

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series

UZO ADUBA / Suzanne “Crazy Eyes” Warren – “ORANGE IS THE NEW BLACK” (Netflix)

JANE FONDA / Grace Hanson – “GRACE AND FRANKIE” (Netflix)

ELLIE KEMPER / Kimmy Schmidt – “UNBREAKABLE KIMMY SCHMIDT” (Netflix)

JULIA LOUIS-DREYFUS / President Selina Meyer – “VEEP” (HBO)

LILY TOMLIN / Frankie Bergstein – “GRACE AND FRANKIE” (Netflix)

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series

THE CROWN (Netflix)

DOWNTON ABBEY (Masterpiece/PBS)

GAME OF THRONES (HBO)

STRANGER THINGS (Netflix)

WESTWORLD (HBO)

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series

THE BIG BANG THEORY (CBS)

BLACK-ISH (ABC)

MODERN FAMILY (ABC)

ORANGE IS THE NEW BLACK (Netflix)

VEEP (HBO)

STUNT ENSEMBLES

Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture

“CAPTAIN AMERICA: CIVIL WAR” (Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures)

“DOCTOR STRANGE” (Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures)

“HACKSAW RIDGE” (Lionsgate)

“JASON BOURNE” (Universal Pictures)

“NOCTURNAL ANIMALS” (Focus Features)

Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Comedy or Drama Series

“GAME OF THRONES” (HBO)

“MARVEL’S DAREDEVIL” (Netflix)

“MARVEL’S LUKE CAGE” (Netflix)

“THE WALKING DEAD” (AMC)

“WESTWORLD” (HBO)