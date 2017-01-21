Who Trump had at the Inauguration: Jon Voight, Dog the Bounty Hunter, Stephen Baldwin.

Who came to Washington the next day to protest him: his son-in-law’s brother, Josh Kushner. Josh’s brother is Jared, new White House adviser.

So many celebrities at all the rallies in all the cities. Probably a lot of people who don’t usually talk to each other. Trump has united all the famous people in the world against him. That’s quite a feat.

In Washington: Cher, Madonna, Michael Moore, Marisa Tomei, Patricia Arquette, Katy Perry, Amy Schumer, Jessica Chastain, America Ferrara, Scarlett Johansson, Ashley Judd, Alicia Keys, Janelle Monae, Jake and Maggie Gyllenhaal. among others.

In Los Angeles: Jane Fonda, Barbra Streisand, Jackson Browne, Frances Fisher, Miley Cyrus, Jamie Lee Curtis, Rosanna Arquette.

At Sundance: Charlize Theron, John Legend, Maria Bello, Laura Dern, Jennifer Beals, et al.

In New York: Helen Mirren, Rosie Perez, Whoopi Goldberg, Cynthia Nixon. And that’s not counting Robert DeNiro and Alec Baldwin, who appeared the night before.

Is Trump getting the message? At this rate, he will have an empty room at the end of April for the White House Correspondents Dinner. (Doubtful they will have it, or invite him, or ask him to speak.)

Maybe “the red states” hate celebrities, hate smart people, resent everyone. But this is no way to start your presidency.