It’s been 10 years since Katie Couric left the Today show. And now she’s baaaack. On Monday morning Katie returns for a week to substitute for Savannah Guthrie, who’s on maternity leave. Next week, former co-host Meredith Vieira also comes back to fill in as well.

Katie has been tied to Yahoo for the last couple of years since leaving the “CBS Evening News,” where she anchored the news against a lot of odds. She held her own pretty well.

But her return this week with Matt and Al and the gang is a signal that all prior itchy-scratchiness is over. It doesn’t hurt that the Today show is a on a ratings roll, scoring a win last quarter against “Good Morning America” and its jackal like presentation. It would be swell to see Katie back on NBC again in some capacity.