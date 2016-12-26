This Oprah interview from 2011 with Debbie Reynolds and Carrie Fisher is a total winner. Don’t fast forward, just listen. And at the end, mother and daughter sing together. This was when Carrie was on tour with her one woman show “Wishful Drinking” and Debbie was having an auction of famous Hollywood costumes. Theirs is the ultimate Hollywood story. You root for them because they are so lovely. And now, with Carrie in distress, it’s so timely. Sending more good wishes to Carrie and her family.

