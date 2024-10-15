Whitney Houston First Ever Live Concert Album Coming Along with Film of Legendary South Africa Show

In her whole career and since her death Whitney Houston has never had a live concert film or album.

That changes soon as “The Concert for a New South Africa” film hits theaters along with a soundtrack next month.

There’s even a single to go along with it, Whitney’s recording of “Love Is.”

The movie will be shown in theaters on October 23rd and 27th. The album comes in all formats on November 8th.

The never-before released concert from Durban, South Africa, which has been beautifully remastered in 4K with remastered audio. The screenings will take place in nearly 1,000 cinemas worldwide in more than 30 countries.

In 1994, Whitney Houston performed a series of three concerts in South Africa including Durban at Kings Park Stadium on November 8, Johannesburg (November 12), and Cape Town (November 19), which made her the first major Western recording artist to perform in the newly unified, post-apartheid nation following President Nelson Mandela’s historic election win. The three performances included a combined 200,000 plus attendees and were more than concerts; they were a celebration of freedom, hope, and unity. Whitney’s powerhouse voice and emotional delivery brought joy and inspiration to a country newly liberated. Additionally, portions of the proceeds from her concerts benefited numerous local South African children’s charities through her foundation.

I am told that this show and recording are amazing, made long before Whitney’s descent into drugs. This is the Voice of a Generation at the top of her talent. Whitney’s long time mentor Clive Davis saw the film last week and tells me it’s going to blow everyone away.