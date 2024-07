Ann Wilson of Heart has announced she’s been diagnosed with cancer. She’s having chemo, so the Heart tour has been postponed.

As a big Heart fan, I am so sorry to hear this. Wishing Ann a speedy and full recovery!

Ann Wilson has that amazing voice that is juxtaposed by sister Nancy’s wailing guitar. They are very special to the history of rock and roll, starting with “Magic Man” and lasting for four decades.

Here’s one of Heart’s incredible performances: