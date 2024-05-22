“Stranger Things” Drops Trailer for Live Stage Show in UK Before Coming to Broadway in 2025

We’re still waiting for word on the fifth and final season of “Stranger Things” on TV.

Meanwhile, a prequel play called “Stranger Things: First Shadow” in London’s West End has been a huge hit winning a lot of awards, is now offering tickets through the beginning of 2025.

Today, the live show dropped a trailer, which is pretty unusual. But “First Shadow” is a money machine, and they’re ramping up for a 2025 debut on Broadway.

Here’s the trailer, etc. Brace yourselves. BTW in London, it won the Olivier Award not for Best Play (come on) but Best Entertainment.