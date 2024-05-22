Wednesday, May 22, 2024
“Stranger Things” Drops Trailer for Live Stage Show in UK Before Coming to Broadway in 2025

By Roger Friedman

We’re still waiting for word on the fifth and final season of “Stranger Things” on TV.

Meanwhile, a prequel play called “Stranger Things: First Shadow” in London’s West End has been a huge hit winning a lot of awards, is now offering tickets through the beginning of 2025.

Today, the live show dropped a trailer, which is pretty unusual. But “First Shadow” is a money machine, and they’re ramping up for a 2025 debut on Broadway.

Here’s the trailer, etc. Brace yourselves. BTW in London, it won the Olivier Award not for Best Play (come on) but Best Entertainment.

Roger Friedman
Roger Friedmanhttps://www.showbiz411.com
Roger Friedman began his Showbiz411 column in April 2009 after 10 years with Fox News, where he created the Fox411 column. His movie reviews are carried by Rotten Tomatoes, and he is a member of both the movie and TV branches of the Critics Choice Awards. His articles have appeared in dozens of publications over the years including New York Magazine, where he wrote the Intelligencer column in the mid 90s and covered the OJ Simpson trial, and Fox News (when it wasn't so crazy) where he covered Michael Jackson. He is also the writer and co-producer of "Only the Strong Survive," a selection of the Cannes, Sundance, and Telluride Film festivals, directed by DA Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus.
