Pop: Guess Who Has a Hit Record? Kate Hudson Goes Top 5 with Country-Tinged “Glorious,” After Smash Performance on “The Voice”

By Roger Friedman

I knew this would happen.

Kate Hudson, Oscar nominated actress, has a hit record! Her album, “Glorious,” has gone top 5 on the iTunes singles chart.

The album it comes from, with the same name, is number 19 on the iTunes album chart.

All of this comes after a smashing appearance last night on “The Voice.” Now that’s good marketing! Kate has the chops and the audience responded in kind.

Hudson, a popular celebrity, has waited her whole life to make this record. She’s not the typical age for a pop star — she’s 45. She’s no Olivia or Billie. But she’s the real deal. Her voice is lovely — very Linda Ronstadt, her idol. The album and the single are terrific.

All of the songs on Hudson’s album are new. She recently performed Aimee Mann’s “Voices Carry” on the Howard Stern Show — I wish she’d included it on the album. But can you imagine Kate Hudson nominated for Best New Artist this year at the Grammys? It’s going to happen. Mark my words.

