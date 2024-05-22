Wednesday, May 22, 2024
Katy Perry Updates Her Socials with New Logo, Dropping a Single Tomorrow Following “Idol” Exit?

By Roger Friedman

Katy Perry is up to something.

She’s changed all her social media, adding a new logo. Capitol Records’ Twitter feed has it, too.

All signs point to a single dropping tomorrow night. Let’s hope it’s a good one.

Little by little over the last 7 years, Perry has let her music career go to a judge on “American Idol” and to have a baby. But now that she’s staring down 40 this fall, it’s time to get back to business.

Katy’s last great record was “Chained to the Rhythm,” in 2018. She released a dribbling of singles after that, none of which made much impact. What she needs now is something with real impact. She’s coming back to a world of Taylor, Billie, Lana, Beyonce, Sabrina, Olivia, Miley. The pressure is on for some great music.

So hold on. Also, living well is the best revenge, which is what Katy must show “American Idol.” She seemed bored out of her mind on Sunday’s finale. She’s ready for bigger things!

Roger Friedman
Roger Friedmanhttps://www.showbiz411.com
Roger Friedman began his Showbiz411 column in April 2009 after 10 years with Fox News, where he created the Fox411 column. His movie reviews are carried by Rotten Tomatoes, and he is a member of both the movie and TV branches of the Critics Choice Awards. His articles have appeared in dozens of publications over the years including New York Magazine, where he wrote the Intelligencer column in the mid 90s and covered the OJ Simpson trial, and Fox News (when it wasn't so crazy) where he covered Michael Jackson. He is also the writer and co-producer of "Only the Strong Survive," a selection of the Cannes, Sundance, and Telluride Film festivals, directed by DA Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus.
