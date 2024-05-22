Katy Perry Updates Her Socials with New Logo, Dropping a Single Tomorrow Following “Idol” Exit?

Katy Perry is up to something.

She’s changed all her social media, adding a new logo. Capitol Records’ Twitter feed has it, too.

All signs point to a single dropping tomorrow night. Let’s hope it’s a good one.

Little by little over the last 7 years, Perry has let her music career go to a judge on “American Idol” and to have a baby. But now that she’s staring down 40 this fall, it’s time to get back to business.

Katy’s last great record was “Chained to the Rhythm,” in 2018. She released a dribbling of singles after that, none of which made much impact. What she needs now is something with real impact. She’s coming back to a world of Taylor, Billie, Lana, Beyonce, Sabrina, Olivia, Miley. The pressure is on for some great music.

So hold on. Also, living well is the best revenge, which is what Katy must show “American Idol.” She seemed bored out of her mind on Sunday’s finale. She’s ready for bigger things!