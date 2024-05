It’s the continuing saga of Jack Schlossberg, determined to be weirder than his cousin, Robert Kennedy Jr.

Schlossberg, son of Caroline Kennedy and grandson of JFK, is unraveling on Instagram. Is he crazy? No. Eccentric? Yes, truly, madly, deeply. Whatever’s going on, I’m surprised his family or friends still haven’t intervened.

And what about a job? Why is he still hanging out in Hawaii, surfing and posting videos?