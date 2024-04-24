Wednesday, April 24, 2024
KISS Front Man Gene Simmons Adds 1 Million Viewers to Sunday “American Idol” as Mentor

By Roger Friedman

Stunt casting works!

Ratings deprived “American Idol” jumped by 1 million viewers in the Sunday night ratings.

The reason was the appearance of KISS front man Gene Simmons as a mentor to the top 14 finalists.

“Idol” has been anemic so far in numbers and needed a jolt. Simmons did the trick.

“Idol” has already announced that Jon Bon Jovi is coming soon, and we’ll see who else they round up. Are they paying these big rock stars? I would guess so, and quite a lot. Especially when they realize their impact on the ratings! Numbers rose 20% in total viewers to 5.1 million, and up 2% in the age demo.

Later on today we’ll see if that helped with Monday’s numbers, too.

