Paul McCartney Giving Us 82nd Birthday Gift with Rare Live Album Made in 1974

Paul McCartney has a gift for us on his 82nd birthday.

Come June 14th — four days early — McCartney will finally release the full album called “One Hand Clapping.”

This is a live record he recorded with Wings in August 1974 while “Band on the Run” topped the charts.

Some of the tracks have appeared as “filler” on extended versions of other re-released McCartney albums. But this is the first time it’s been made into one complete package.

There are various formats — CD, LP, etc — but none of them include the video made at the time by David Litchfield at the time. Presumably that footage — shot at Abbey Road Studios — will turn up in a massive Wings documentary being assembled for next year by Morgan Neville.

Tracklist

Disc 1

1. One Hand Clapping 02:15

2. Jet 03:59

3. Soily 03:55

4. C Moon/Little Woman Love 03:19

5. Maybe I’m Amazed 04:52

6. My Love 04:15

7. Bluebird 03:27

8. Let’s Love 01:09

9. All of You 02:04

10. I’ll Give You a Ring 02:03

11. Band on the Run 05:20

12. Live and Let Die 03:26

13. Nineteen Hundred and Eighty Five 05:50

14. Baby Face 01:56

Disc 2

1. Let Me Roll It 04:28

2. Blue Moon of Kentucky 03:05

3. Power Cut 01:33

4. Love My Baby 01:13

5. Let It Be 01:02

6. The Long and Winding Road/Lady Madonna 02:10

7. Junior’s Farm 04:17

8. Sally G 03:28

9. Tomorrow 02:12

10. Go Now 03:35

11. Wild Life 04:30

12. Hi, Hi, Hi 03:57