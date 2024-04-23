Wednesday, April 24, 2024
Paris Jackson, Michael Jackson’s Daughter, to Star in Film Directed by RZA from Wu Tang Clan

By Roger Friedman

Paris Jackson is ready for her close up.

The daughter of Michael Jackson will star in a feature film written and directed RZA of the politically minded rap group, Wu Tang Clan. Paris has had a couple of small roles in indie films. This is her first top lining a movie.

The film is called “One Spoon of Chocolate” and co-stars Shameik Moore, star of “Spider Man: Into the Spider Verse.” Blair Underwood is in the cast.

The plot: “When an ex-military convict leaves the city for a small town he ends up finding love, danger and more trouble than he can handle.”

This would be the second film directed by RZA — whose real name is Robert Fitzgerald Diggs — since the 2011 “The Man with the Iron Fists.” He says in a statement: “I’ve read many times how some films take 7 years to make from conception to release. This project has been percolating since 2011 and finally 13 years later we’re able to bring it to production. I’ve never been so excited to start a journey as I am about this. And with the great team and cast I have beside me we are destined for a classic.”

