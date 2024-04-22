“Law & Order” Star Sam Waterston Cries, “I’m Not Retired!” at “Cabaret” Opening, Cynthia Nixon Predicts 4th Season of “And Just Like That”

EXCLUSIVE A lot of A-listers and stars packed their way into the two opening nights of “Cabaret” this weekend.

The show is sizzling, so it’s understandable that it required two premieres.

Last night’s show was particularly hopped up, with a ton of top stars in the audience.

I was thrilled to see Sam Waterston, long time star of “Law and Order.” But when I mentioned that I regretted his retirement, he came back instantly.

“I’m not retired!” he cried, shaking his head back and forth.

Thank goodness, I replied. What’s the plan? Sam says he doesn’t have an answer yet. But he’ll be back to work soon, we can count on it. And let’s not forget, he also completed 7 seasons of “Grace and Frankie” on Netflix with Jane Fonda, Lily Tomlin, and Martin Sheen. It’s not like his whole life was spent playing Jack McCoy!

Also in the audience: Cynthia Nixon and wife Christine Marinoni. When I complimented Cynthia on her excellent direction of episodes of “Sex and the City” last season, she gave me bad news.

“I wish I could do it again this season, but And Just Like That is filming at the same time as The Gilded Age! There’s no time! I do think there will be one more season of And Just Like That after this one, so maybe I’ll get do it then.”

And what her “Gilded Age” character, Ada, who just inherited a lot of money from her dead husband? “I don’t know! I can’t wait to see what they have for me.”

Also in the “Cabaret” audience last night: Bryan Cranston and wife Robin. Jesse Eisenberg was spotted during the intermission. And a most unusual sighting: “Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind” screenwriter and director (of other films) Charlie Kaufman. Is he cooking up something for “Cabaret” star Eddie Redmayne? We’ll have to wait and see, I guess.

As for “Cabaret”: expect to see stars at every show. No one’s going to want to miss this one!