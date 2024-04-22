“American Idol” Will Get Ratings Help from Jon Bon Jovi, And Vice Versa (Exposure)

“American Idol” and Jon Bon Jovi have found each other.

The music contestant show has announced that the famed rock star will mentor their top 3 finalists. The show will crown a new Idol on May 19th.

The singer and the show need each other. “Idol” ratings have been low this season, and falling every week. They need a real rock star to come in and try to jack up the numbers.

Bon Jovi needs the exposure. He and his group released a single recently that immediately disappeared. They’ve got an album coming out soon that can’t be promoted via a tour because Bon Jovi himself is having vocal chord issues.

It’s a marriage made in heaven. Both sides hope their mutual association will do the trick. We’ll see if they’re living on a prayer!