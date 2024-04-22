Wednesday, April 24, 2024
Donate
Television

“American Idol” Will Get Ratings Help from Jon Bon Jovi, And Vice Versa (Exposure)

By Roger Friedman

Share

“American Idol” and Jon Bon Jovi have found each other.

The music contestant show has announced that the famed rock star will mentor their top 3 finalists. The show will crown a new Idol on May 19th.

The singer and the show need each other. “Idol” ratings have been low this season, and falling every week. They need a real rock star to come in and try to jack up the numbers.

Bon Jovi needs the exposure. He and his group released a single recently that immediately disappeared. They’ve got an album coming out soon that can’t be promoted via a tour because Bon Jovi himself is having vocal chord issues.

It’s a marriage made in heaven. Both sides hope their mutual association will do the trick. We’ll see if they’re living on a prayer!

Roger Friedman
Roger Friedmanhttps://www.showbiz411.com
Roger Friedman began his Showbiz411 column in April 2009 after 10 years with Fox News, where he created the Fox411 column. His movie reviews are carried by Rotten Tomatoes, and he is a member of both the movie and TV branches of the Critics Choice Awards. His articles have appeared in dozens of publications over the years including New York Magazine, where he wrote the Intelligencer column in the mid 90s and covered the OJ Simpson trial, and Fox News (when it wasn't so crazy) where he covered Michael Jackson. He is also the writer and co-producer of "Only the Strong Survive," a selection of the Cannes, Sundance, and Telluride Film festivals, directed by DA Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus.
spot_img

Read more

In Other News

Hollywood to the Hudson

Company

Trending

Categories

© Showbiz411.com