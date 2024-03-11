Monday, March 11, 2024
Uncategorized

Will “Only Murders in the Building” Jump the Shark in Season 4 with Too Many Guest Stars?

By Roger Friedman

“Only Murders in the Building” is proceeding on to Season 4 now. But will the beloved show jump the shark with too many guest stars?

I reported exclusively in January that Meryl Streep was returning to the series. I had already scooped that Nathan Lane was coming back. In January, at the AFI lunch, showrunner John Hoffman told me: “Everyone is coming back.:

There have been announcements already this month that guest stars will include Eugene Levy, Eva Longoria and Molly Shannon. Now Zach Galifianakis has been added to the list.

Sometimes more is more. And too much. “Only Murders” really depends on Steve Martin, Martin Short, and Selena Gomez. Then there are supporting players like Jackie Hoffman, Tina Fey, Jesse Williams, Michael Cyril Creighton, Ryan Broussard, Da’Vine Joy Randolph (now an Oscar winner), and Jeremy Shamos.

Let’s hope that’s it! They already had to kill off Jane Lynch’s Sazz, although she’s sure to turn up in the new season in flashbacks.

Roger Friedman
Roger Friedmanhttps://www.showbiz411.com
Roger Friedman began his Showbiz411 column in April 2009 after 10 years with Fox News, where he created the Fox411 column. His movie reviews are carried by Rotten Tomatoes, and he is a member of both the movie and TV branches of the Critics Choice Awards. His articles have appeared in dozens of publications over the years including New York Magazine, where he wrote the Intelligencer column in the mid 90s and covered the OJ Simpson trial, and Fox News (when it wasn't so crazy) where he covered Michael Jackson. He is also the writer and co-producer of "Only the Strong Survive," a selection of the Cannes, Sundance, and Telluride Film festivals, directed by DA Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus.
