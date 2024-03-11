Will “Only Murders in the Building” Jump the Shark in Season 4 with Too Many Guest Stars?

“Only Murders in the Building” is proceeding on to Season 4 now. But will the beloved show jump the shark with too many guest stars?

I reported exclusively in January that Meryl Streep was returning to the series. I had already scooped that Nathan Lane was coming back. In January, at the AFI lunch, showrunner John Hoffman told me: “Everyone is coming back.:

There have been announcements already this month that guest stars will include Eugene Levy, Eva Longoria and Molly Shannon. Now Zach Galifianakis has been added to the list.

Sometimes more is more. And too much. “Only Murders” really depends on Steve Martin, Martin Short, and Selena Gomez. Then there are supporting players like Jackie Hoffman, Tina Fey, Jesse Williams, Michael Cyril Creighton, Ryan Broussard, Da’Vine Joy Randolph (now an Oscar winner), and Jeremy Shamos.

Let’s hope that’s it! They already had to kill off Jane Lynch’s Sazz, although she’s sure to turn up in the new season in flashbacks.