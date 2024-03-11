Monday, March 11, 2024
Television

Oscars Ratings Only Slightly Better Than Last Year with 19.5 Million Viewers

By Roger Friedman

Last year’s Oscars ratings were around 18.8 million depending on how you measured them.

By moving up an hour to 7pm last night, ABC brought in 19.5 million — only slightly better than last year.

It’s not a huge victory, but it’s better than doing worse than 2023.

The show was also actually a little short, at just three hours. It was accommodated for three and a half.

But with Best Song nominees not getting all the songwriters read aloud, and Best Picture flubbed again, a few minutes were shaved off the show.

The final numbers are the best since 2020, right before the pandemic. It helped that people had seen most of the movies and that of them — “Barbie” and “Oppenheimer” — were big hits.

Jimmy Kimmel made some mistakes and a few laughs fell flat. But overall he’s an excellent host and should absolutely return next year — if he’ll do it.

Rickey Minor was a superb musical director, and all the numbers — especially Ryan Gosling’s spectacular “I’m Just Ken” — were exciting and compelling.

So, on to next year. With “Barbenheimer” having such big box office, we may have seen a peak Oscar experience.

Roger Friedman began his Showbiz411 column in April 2009 after 10 years with Fox News, where he created the Fox411 column. His movie reviews are carried by Rotten Tomatoes, and he is a member of both the movie and TV branches of the Critics Choice Awards. His articles have appeared in dozens of publications over the years including New York Magazine, where he wrote the Intelligencer column in the mid 90s and covered the OJ Simpson trial, and Fox News (when it wasn't so crazy) where he covered Michael Jackson. He is also the writer and co-producer of "Only the Strong Survive," a selection of the Cannes, Sundance, and Telluride Film festivals, directed by DA Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus.
