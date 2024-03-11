Monday, March 11, 2024
Movies

Ava Duvernay Movie “Origin” X Account Claims Filmmakers Not Invited to Distributor Neon Oscar Movie

By Roger Friedman
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 30: (L-R) Jon Bernthal, Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor, Emily Yancy, Matthew J. Lloyd, Paul Garnes, Ava DuVernay, Stan Walker, Niecy Nash, Isha Blaaker, Hannah Pniewski, Myles Frost, Finn Wittrock, Stephanie March, and Finkattend the "Origin" New York premiere at Alice Tully Hall on November 30, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

Share

Not shocked by this: the X account for the movie “Origin” claims they weren’t invited to Neon’s Oscar party last night.

Neon dumped Ava Duvernay’s film, made sure no one saw it and wasn’t included in the Oscar conversation. I was surprised Duvernay, who used to be a publicist, didn’t speak out about the situation.

The movie was ignored totally, and died. I’m told that Duvernay did not get along with the distributor, and that was the problem.

The Twitter X account says: “Is it odd that the filmmakers of Neon’s current film in theaters weren’t invited to this Neon celebration? Nope. Standard operating procedure for Quinn and team. That’s how Neon rolls. More on this later.”

Neon put all their time, money, and attention into “Anatomy of a Fall.” They were better at promoting the dog, Messi, than anyone from “Origin.”

Roger Friedman
Roger Friedmanhttps://www.showbiz411.com
Roger Friedman began his Showbiz411 column in April 2009 after 10 years with Fox News, where he created the Fox411 column. His movie reviews are carried by Rotten Tomatoes, and he is a member of both the movie and TV branches of the Critics Choice Awards. His articles have appeared in dozens of publications over the years including New York Magazine, where he wrote the Intelligencer column in the mid 90s and covered the OJ Simpson trial, and Fox News (when it wasn't so crazy) where he covered Michael Jackson. He is also the writer and co-producer of "Only the Strong Survive," a selection of the Cannes, Sundance, and Telluride Film festivals, directed by DA Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus.
spot_img

Read more

In Other News

Hollywood to the Hudson

Company

Trending

Categories

© Showbiz411.com