Ava Duvernay Movie “Origin” X Account Claims Filmmakers Not Invited to Distributor Neon Oscar Movie

Not shocked by this: the X account for the movie “Origin” claims they weren’t invited to Neon’s Oscar party last night.

Neon dumped Ava Duvernay’s film, made sure no one saw it and wasn’t included in the Oscar conversation. I was surprised Duvernay, who used to be a publicist, didn’t speak out about the situation.

The movie was ignored totally, and died. I’m told that Duvernay did not get along with the distributor, and that was the problem.

The Twitter X account says: “Is it odd that the filmmakers of Neon’s current film in theaters weren’t invited to this Neon celebration? Nope. Standard operating procedure for Quinn and team. That’s how Neon rolls. More on this later.”

Neon put all their time, money, and attention into “Anatomy of a Fall.” They were better at promoting the dog, Messi, than anyone from “Origin.”