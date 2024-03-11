Al Pacino — Fresh Off Oscar Scandal — Announces Memoir to Be Published this Fall

Now we know why Al Pacino was a presenter at the Oscars.

The Oscar and Emmy winner is publishing a memoir this fall, on October 8th It’s called “Sonny Boy,” from Penguin.

The book will undoubtedly cover his movies, plays, and TV shows including “The Godfather,” “Serpico,” “Scent of a Woman.” Among other things, he was a primary student of Lee Strasberg at the Actors Studio in New York, an organization he’s supported for decades.

Pacino was also close to his family. So that will be part of the story.

But whether or not he talks about his personal life is truly another story. For years he was involved with Diane Keaton, which ended badly a couple of times.

He has one daughter with a woman named Jan Tarrant, who worked in his office. Pacino has twins with actress Beverly D’Angelo, another relationship that became contentious for years. They have since become much friendlier.

More recently, at age 82, Pacino fathered another child with a woman named Noor Alfallah, who just turned 30. I told you about her last year. Alfallah had dated a few different older, well fixed men before turning up with Pacino. Her own backstory is sketchy, including a father who pleaded guilty in a $3 million Department of Justice Case.

Last night at the Oscars, Pacino was supposed to read the 10 nominees for Best Picture, then open the envelope and give the award. Instead, he just read the winner — “Oppenheimer.” It was the second time in recent memory that a legacy star botched the delivery of Best Picture. (Think of Warren Beatty and Faye Dunaway.) And this was after host Jimmy Kimmel joked about making sure the right envelope was on the podium!

No word on who Al’s ghostwriter will be for the book, but it’s sure to be a good read. Can’t wait til October!