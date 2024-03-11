Monday, March 11, 2024
BooksCelebrityMoviesTheater

Al Pacino — Fresh Off Oscar Scandal — Announces Memoir to Be Published this Fall

By Roger Friedman

Share

Now we know why Al Pacino was a presenter at the Oscars.

The Oscar and Emmy winner is publishing a memoir this fall, on October 8th It’s called “Sonny Boy,” from Penguin.

The book will undoubtedly cover his movies, plays, and TV shows including “The Godfather,” “Serpico,” “Scent of a Woman.” Among other things, he was a primary student of Lee Strasberg at the Actors Studio in New York, an organization he’s supported for decades.

Pacino was also close to his family. So that will be part of the story.

But whether or not he talks about his personal life is truly another story. For years he was involved with Diane Keaton, which ended badly a couple of times.

He has one daughter with a woman named Jan Tarrant, who worked in his office. Pacino has twins with actress Beverly D’Angelo, another relationship that became contentious for years. They have since become much friendlier.

More recently, at age 82, Pacino fathered another child with a woman named Noor Alfallah, who just turned 30. I told you about her last year. Alfallah had dated a few different older, well fixed men before turning up with Pacino. Her own backstory is sketchy, including a father who pleaded guilty in a $3 million Department of Justice Case.

Last night at the Oscars, Pacino was supposed to read the 10 nominees for Best Picture, then open the envelope and give the award. Instead, he just read the winner — “Oppenheimer.” It was the second time in recent memory that a legacy star botched the delivery of Best Picture. (Think of Warren Beatty and Faye Dunaway.) And this was after host Jimmy Kimmel joked about making sure the right envelope was on the podium!

No word on who Al’s ghostwriter will be for the book, but it’s sure to be a good read. Can’t wait til October!

Roger Friedman
Roger Friedmanhttps://www.showbiz411.com
Roger Friedman began his Showbiz411 column in April 2009 after 10 years with Fox News, where he created the Fox411 column. His movie reviews are carried by Rotten Tomatoes, and he is a member of both the movie and TV branches of the Critics Choice Awards. His articles have appeared in dozens of publications over the years including New York Magazine, where he wrote the Intelligencer column in the mid 90s and covered the OJ Simpson trial, and Fox News (when it wasn't so crazy) where he covered Michael Jackson. He is also the writer and co-producer of "Only the Strong Survive," a selection of the Cannes, Sundance, and Telluride Film festivals, directed by DA Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus.
spot_img

Read more

In Other News

Hollywood to the Hudson

Company

Trending

Categories

© Showbiz411.com