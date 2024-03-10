Monday, March 11, 2024
UPDATING Oscarheimer! “Oppenheimer” Wins 7! Best Picture, Director, Actor, Supporting Actor, Editing, Cinematography, Score! Full List of Winners

By Roger Friedman

“Oppenheimer” wins Best Picture, 7 statues in all !

Christopher Nolan wins after 24 years of making singularly spectacular movies.

Biggest surprise of the evening: Lily Gladstone loses Best Actress to Emma Stone.

UPDATED NOTES from the press room: “Oscarheimer” is coming. Christopher Nolan’s epic has won Best Supporting Actor, Cinematography, and Editing. Also Best Actor, Score, Best Director.

So far, the Oscars are great. John Mulaney’s recap of “Field of Dreams” is sublime. “I’m Just Ken” was the highlight of the night. In Memoriam was, as usual, a mess. The Bocellis are the worst over singers in history. It was impossible to see the featured people. It was all about the Bocellis. This segment was botched.

Oscars begin at 4pm West Coast, 7pm Eastern. Keep refreshing…

The audience is getting instructions. Stage manager tells audience: “Don’t fuck this up!”

Note: it’s taken a half hour to give one award. This will be a long night.

No one’s noticed that the supporting actors winners have the same initials. RDJ and JDR

FULL LIST OF WINNERS.

Best Supporting Actress- Da’Vine Joy Randolph, The Holdovers

Animated Short Film: Sean Lennon, “War is Over” Sean did not come into the press room.

Animated Feature: The Boy and the Heron

Original Screenplay: Anatomy of a Fall

Adapted Screenplay: American Fiction

Makeup and Hair Styling: Poor Things

Production Design: Poor Things

Costume Design: Poor Things

International film: The Zone of Interest

Supporting Actor: Robert Downey Jr “Oppenheimer”

Visual effects: Godzilla Minus One

Film editing: Oppenheimer

Documentary Short Film: The Last Repair Shop

Documentary feature: 20 Days in Mariupol

Cinematography: Oppenheimer

Live action short: Wes Anderson

Sound: The Zone of Interest, for the hideous sounds coming from a concentration camp.

Original score: Oppenheimer

Original song: Billie Eilish, Barbie, What Was I Made For?

Best Actor: Cillian Murphy, “Oppenheimer”

Best Director: Christopher Nolan, “Oppenheimer”

Best Actress: Emma Stone, “Poor Things” — a total surprise as Lily Gladstone was the supposed winner. This is Emma’s second win

