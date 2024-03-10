Oscars: Disgraceful In Memoriam Obscures Faces and Names of the Dead

Why can’t the Oscars ever get the In Memoriam right?

Tonight’s presentation was disgraceful. It disrepected the names and faces of the dead, obscuring them in the background of a lot of mishegos.

The choice of Andrea Boccelli and his son only made it worse. They have nothing to do with movies, albeit music! They are the greatest oversingers of all time.

What were the producers thinking? Maybe they did this way so no one could see who they omitted. Very dismaying. The SAG Awards did it right.

