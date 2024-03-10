It’s Oscars Day (or Night Depending on Where You Are) Can “Oppenheimer” Sweep?

The Oscars are coming tonight at 7pm on ABC. That’s 4pm on the West Coast. The show will be over around 7:30pm on the West Coast, which is weird but what can you do?

And the winner is? “Oppenheimer” is set for a big sweep. The good money says the Christopher Nolan epic has Best Picture, Director, Actor and Supporting Actor, Editing, Cinematography, Score and quite a few others.

“Oppenheimer” should only be lacking in Actress and Supporting Actress, and Song — if only they’d included “You Dropped a Bomb on Me” to the soundtrack.

Will there be a surprise? Probably the big one will be who sings the In Memoriam segment and which Hollywooders are left out. For some reason, In Memoriam is never right. Someone important will be omitted, certainly.

So far no one knows who the performer(s) will be for that part of the show. Even at rehearsal the information was scarce. Adele? No, she’s on a break from Las Vegas. Sophie Ellis Bexter? Unlikely. But there’s nothing like a good mystery.

It’s live TV, so there will be at least one screw up. And let’s hope so. The last thing anyone wants is a perfect, dull Oscars. A slap? Let’s hope not. The weirdest thing would be a Best Picture envelope mistake. No one wants that again!