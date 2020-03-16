Lady Gaga says in the latest issue of Paper magazine she’s collaborated with a fellow female pop star “who has similarly experienced immense trauma while in the public eye.”

Who is the mystery woman? Is it Kesha? Ariana? Selena? Sia? Rihanna? My guess is it’s Adele. A few months ago Gaga sent out a Tweet declaring she wished she could call her new album, Adele. Frankly, Adele is the only female superstar on Gaga’s level. Stick with me, kids.

According to paper, the song, which will be on Gaga’s “Chromatica” album due on April 10th, is “a monster of a dance tune, but its message is about submitting yourself to devastation (“It’s coming down on me, water like misery”) — a flawless dance floor crier as a “celebration of all the tears,” Gaga describes.

Gaga says of the mystery singer: “I sat with her and we talked about our lives. It’s two women having a conversation about how to keep going and how to be grateful for what you do.”

Stay tuned…