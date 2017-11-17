The critics and bloggers have spoken. All together, they’ve given “Justice League” a lowly 37 on Rotten Tomatoes.

It could be worse.

The first installment of what Warner Bros and DC Comics hoped would be a Marvel-like series, “Batman vs. Superman” — reviled by fans and critics– scored an even worse 27%. Nevertheless, it went on to have a $166 million opening weekend.

The second installment, “Suicide Squad,” had a 26% score and a $133 million open.

So who knows? Maybe the groundswell of new Wonder Woman fans will pull this one along.

This weekend will also see which of the second-level competitors “Daddy’s Home 2” and “Murder on the Orient Express” will survive. So far, “Orient Express” looks like it’s pulling ahead. And a new release, “Wonder,” with Julia Roberts– which sounds like a reboot of Peter Bogdanovich’s classic, “Mask” — may be a sleeper hit. We can only…wonder…